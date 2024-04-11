Vincentians advised against starting bush fires

Director of Forestry, Fitzgerald Providence says some people are starting bush fires and claiming the fire was caused by spontaneous combustion.

Speaking to NBC News, Providence appealed to the public to desist from starting bush fires.

He said spontaneous combustion is a very rare occurrence that takes place under very extreme conditions.

Providence said bush fires can cause damage to property and loss of lives from rockslides and landslides, due to soil erosion.

