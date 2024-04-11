SUSGREN small grants programme progressing well

The Sustainable Grenadines Incorporated (SUSGREN) Small Grants programme has been progressing very well so far.

Program Manager at the Sustainable Grenadines Incorporated, Kristy Shortte said they have already selected the five recipients for the programme which is being hosted solely for residents of Union as part of their activities to alleviate unemployment on the island.

She said three of the businesses are engaged in food production.

Shortte said the other two grantees are engaged in the production of skincare products and hand-made crafts.

She also outlined some of the training that has already been done with the grantees.

SUSGREN is a trans-boundary Non-Governmental Organization

(NGO), which operates between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada, and focusses on issues of marine protection, conservation and stewardship of the environment

