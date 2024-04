Two matches are scheduled to be played today in the Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines National Netball Championships at the National Netball Centre at New Montrose here in Kingstown.

At 5.00 p. m, Country Met Town Maple will oppose On Track X-Ceed in Division 4, and at 6.00 p. m, BAGGA United will play against Sion Hill Sports Club in the 2nd Division.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related