NIS continues dialogue with stakeholders about key pension reform measures that will soon be put into effect

The National Insurance Services (NIS) is continuing its dialogue with necessary stakeholders on Pension Reform, to ensure they understand what the soon to be implemented key pension reform measures are.

That’s according to Communications Manager at the NIS Aviar Charles.

One such measure is the implementation of a 12 per cent contribution rate for both Employers and Employees, which will come into effect on June 1st.

The consultation will take place on May 7th at the NIS conference room from 10 a.m.

Charles said that discussion will look at pension reform measures with specific focus on the increase in contribution and insurable wages.

