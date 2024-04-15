Parliamentary representative for West St. George urges residents to exercise patience amid hiccups in road repairs

Residents in the West St. George Constituency are being urged to exercise patience as repair work is being carried out on several roads in the area.

The appeal came from Minister of Education and Parliamentary representative for West St. George, Curtis King while speaking on Radio recently.

Minister King said they have been experiencing some challenges with the project, but he is hopeful the work will soon be completed.

Minister King says the first phase of the Gomea main road in nearing completion.

He said work is continuing on several other roads under the National Road Rehabilitation Project.

