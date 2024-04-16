CED hosts seminar on Digital Economy

The issue of Digital Economy is being addressed today at a training seminar hosted by the Centre for Enterprise Development {CED}

The session seeks to enhance the capacity of small-scale entrepreneurs to benefit from the digital economy to build sustainable livelihoods.

Training and Education Coordinator Keisha Phillips says the CED is rolling out a series of Training programs that were developed under the Organization of American States (OAS) Women’s Economic Empowerment Project.

She highlights the importance of today’s seminar.

Caribbean Project Manager for the OAS Women’s Economic Empowerment Project, Lizra Fabien says they are pleased to be associated with this project.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related