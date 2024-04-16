National Secondary School Bands Showcase is a crucial exercise for holistic development – says Minister of Tourism

The National Secondary School Bands Showcase is seen as a crucial exercise for the holistic development of Students throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This, from Minister of Tourism and Culture, Carlos James as he delivered remarks at the Media Launch of the showcase yesterday.

Minister James thanked the Teachers Cooperative Credit Union for its support to the showcase over the years.

Meanwhile, Representative from the Ministry of Education, Dexter Bacchus says the Ministry fully endorses the Secondary School Bands Showcase.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related