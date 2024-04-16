Fifteen Schools are expected to participate in the Secondary School Bands Showcase next weekend.

The Showcase is a collaborative effort of the SVG Teachers Cooperative Credit Union; the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Tourism.

At the Media Launch of the event yesterday, Committee Member of the National School Bands Showcase, Orande Bomani Charles outlined the objectives of the Showcase.

Meanwhile, Representative from the Teachers Cooperative Credit Union, Ezekiel Richards says the Union is pleased to be involved in the Showcase.

The School Bands Showcase will be held on April 27th at the Cruise Ship terminal under the theme Free Up. It begins at 1pm.

