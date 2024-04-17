Work on the Kingstown Port Modernization Project is on target and may be finished before the expected completion date of May 2025.

So says Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves who was providing an update on the progress of the work being done on the project.

The Prime Minister said that with the work being on target the government is working to get the legislative work completed to have a state company manage and operate the port.

The Prime Minister also announced that from Monday a second scanner will be operational at the Kingstown Port.

Photo Credit : Agency For Public Information (API)

