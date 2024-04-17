The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Environment Fund (SVGEF) says it continues to work with stakeholders on a number of projects aimed at monitoring and protecting the fish populations in the country’s territorial waters.

This statement was made by Director of the Fund, Louise Mitchell, during an interview with NBC News.

Mitchell says they are continuing work on a collaborative project with The Blue Marine Foundation which monitors fish stocks and reports this information to the Fisheries Division.

Mitchell says they also recently embarked on a joint project dubbed Digi-Fish, where fishing boats are outfitted with devices which show their real-time locations, to ensure the safety at sea of local fisher-folk.

She says this project will also help to inform fishing policy on a National level, as the information will be shared with the Fisheries Division.

