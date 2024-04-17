Ground breaking on the BelleVue Cultural Artistic Hub, Market Project and Satellite Hub may not be broken before October.

This is according to Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves who was presented with the preliminary layout for the project yesterday by POLITECNICA, an organization which has committed to conducting the technical designs and mechanical works of the artistic hubs.

In July 2023, a bill to authorize a loan to begin construction on the project was passed in the parliament.

The project will be funded through a $10 million loan from the Saudi Fund for Development.

Two smaller Satellite Hubs will be constructed in Petite Bordel and Troumaca.

