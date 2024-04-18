India provides tertiary education opportunities to Vincentians

An opportunity is being provided for Vincentians to pursue tertiary education in the Republic of India.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Keisal Peters says scholarships are being offered by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations for the academic year 2024-2025.

The Minister says the commitment was given by the Indian High Commissioner, during his recent visit to St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Minister Peters is urging Vincentians to make use of the opportunities provided to pursue studies in India.

