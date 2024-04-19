Haiti off to a new start with the formation of a Haitian Presidential Council

The establishment of a Haitian Presidential Council signals the awakening of a new start for Haiti.

That is the view of Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Keisal Peters who was speaking on radio earlier this week.

In March, after escalating tensions between gang leaders and the Haitian President, the Caribbean Community CARICOM in an emergency meeting, agreed to the creation of a Transitional Presidential Council comprising seven voting members and two non-voting observers.

The Foreign Affairs Minister says that the Haitian Presidential Council is the first step in bringing some political stability to the country.

CARICOM released a statement saying that they welcomed the news of the publication of the decree establishing the Transitional Presidential Council.

The release further says that one of the first priorities of the newly installed Presidential Council will be to urgently address the security situation, so that Haitians can go about their daily lives in a normal manner.

