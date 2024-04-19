National Firearms Amnesty Initiative making significant progress

Significant progress is being made on the National Firearms Amnesty Initiative which is being spearheaded by the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

Corporal Edson Smith told NBC news says that the amnesty was designed to allow for easy accessibility for persons who are surrendering illegal firearms.

Corporal Smith says that the police has a zero tolerance stance against illegal firearms and appealed to persons with illegal firearms to take advantage of the Firearms amnesty.

According to the police, to date, the program has successfully retrieved eight illegal firearms and 209 rounds of ammunition from the community.

