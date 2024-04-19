Rotary Club marks milestone

Chair of the Rotary Club’s 70-30 district conference, Shafia London says the conference marks a significant milestone in the rotary journey.

London made the remark while speaking at the official opening ceremony for the conference at the Kingstown Baptist Church last evening.

She says the conference allows delegates to engage in meaningful discussions to inspire them to lead with a renewed focus.

The District Chair also expressed gratitude to all the stakeholders, sponsors, volunteers and delegates who continue to support the organization.

