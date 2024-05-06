Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar has expressed his pleasure at the increased production of Broiler Meat and Eggs through the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Food Insecurity Project.

Several Poultry farmers have already benefited from the distribution of Broiler and Layer Chicks, as part of efforts to improve the livelihood of farmers and bolster food and nutrition security locally.

Speaking on Radio recently, Minister Caesar said with the growth in Egg production locally, they have been able to supply Eggs for local consumption including Hotels and Guest Houses.

Minister Caesar is also pleased with the ongoing work at the Hatchery at Dumbarton.

