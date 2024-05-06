A mixture of local Cultural Characters, traditional components of vincy mas and local cricketers will form part of the spectacle of a DNA Parade, a part of the ICC Trophy Tour in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

So says Cultural Ambassador Rodney Small while speaking on NBC Radio recently, where he outlined some of the elements of the parade.

Small says the parade will also feature key stops at various locations and then back to Heritage square where the ICC trophy will be featured.

