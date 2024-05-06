Empowering Vincentian Soca artistes through unified representation, skill development and industry advocacy is the mission statement of the Association of Vincentian Soca Artiste AVSA which was officially launched last week.

Delivering remarks at the official launch Vice President of AVSA Utamu Rose says a digital membership form will be introduce for enrollment into the association, noting that one of the association’s goal is to ensure that artistes are registered with a performing rights agency.

Rose also outlined some of the mid-term goals of the Association of Vincentian Soca Artiste AVSA.

