The prevalence of mental health illness among youths is of major concern to the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment.

Chief Nutritionist in the Ministry of Health, Nicole France highlighted the issue during her remarks at the launch of Child Month activities.

France says everyone has a role to play in nurturing the social, emotional and physical health of the nation’s youth.

France says the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment strives to break the stigma surrounding mental illness.

Child Month is being observed under the theme “Nurturing Tomorrow’s Leaders – Get Involved”.

