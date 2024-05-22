Several rural communities have already released their program of activities for Vincy Mas.

And, Chairman of the Carnival Development Corporation, Ricardo Adams is urging Vincentians at home and in the Diaspora to support this year’s edition of Vincy Mas.

Adams was speaking at the launch of VINCY Mas on Friday which was held under the theme “Unleash – Runs and Rhythms”.

Persons representing all components of Vincy Mas were featured during Friday’s launch of Vincy Mas.

This year’s festival will be held from June 28th to July 9th.

