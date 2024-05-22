Approximately one thousand houses have been earmarked to be constructed here under the Loan agreement from the Saudi Fund for Development.

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning. Camillo Gonsalves says the Government has secure a total of 66 million US dollars in soft loan from the Saudi Development Fund to carry out several projects locally.

Speaking on Radio recently, Minister Gonsalves outlined some of the projects that will be undertaken

Minister Gonsalves says some of the funds will be allocated to the Education Sector.

