Kingstown Port Modernization Project ahead of schedule

Chairperson of the Port Modernization Project Steering Committee, Laura Anthony-Browne says the Project is on schedule to be completed by early next year.

She says the new port is larger than all three current ports on mainland St. Vincent combined.

Anthony-Browne says members of the public can observe that the Port Modernization Project has already transformed the appearance of capital Kingstown and when completed, it will bring the country in line with operations at major shipment ports around the world.

The 247 million U.S Dollars project is said to be ahead of schedule.

Photo: Agency For Public Education (API)

