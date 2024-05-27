PM Gonsalves updates the nation on Trip to ROC Taiwan

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says several important meetings were held during his recent trip to the Republic of China Taiwan.

Speaking at a media conference earlier today, Prime Minister Gonsalves pointed to some of the engagements he had during his trip and other matters of national concern.

The Prime Minister says he had discussions with McKay Memorial Hospital to see a further strengthening of relations.

Prime Minister Gonsalves also spoke about engagements with the Mayor of Taipei.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Eloise Gonsalves – wife of the Prime Minister, Senator Shackell Bobb, Anson Latchman – Chairman of the Prime Ministerial Advisory Council on Youth; Darron Rodan John, Press Officer – Shevrell McMillan and Security Officer – Irwin Adams.

