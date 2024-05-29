Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves yesterday officially received the Order of the Rising Sun from the Government of Japan.

According to a release from the Agency for Public Information (API), Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, H.E Hosaka Yasushi, presented the Order of the Rising Sun award, on behalf of his country.

Dr. Gonsalves says he is humbled by the award and received it on behalf of the people of St. Vincent and The Grenadines.

On Monday April 29, 2024, the Government of Japan announced its conferment of the high national decoration of the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun.

This announcement in Japan was swiftly followed by a Letter of Congratulations from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Her Excellency KAMI-KAWA Yoko.

The Order of the Rising Sun was established in 1875 by the Japanese Emperor.

In its design, there is the central feature of the rays of sunlight from the rising sun; this symbolizes energy as powerful as the rising sun.

The high award to our Prime Minister is that of the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun.

