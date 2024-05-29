The National Insurance Service (NIS) has seen significant positive growth in the first quarter of this year.

This was revealed by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves while speaking at a Press Conference at Cabinet Room, earlier this week.

Prime Minister Gonsalves says the N.I.S crafted its 2024 Strategic Program on three critical pillars which continue to show success.

He says the three pillars include Financial Sustainability, Operational Resilience and Public Confidence as he outlines some of the positive financial outcomes.

Prime Minister Gonsalves also outlines some of the positive non-financial outcomes, which the N.I.S has experienced so far this year.

Prime Minister Gonsalves highlights some of the national developments which have assisted with the N.I.S’ strong first quarter performance.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related