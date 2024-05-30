Ministry of Agriculture procures over 300 Drip Irrigation Kits to combat drought and boost farming efficiency

The Ministry of Agriculture has procured more than three hundred Drip Irrigation Kits under the Food Insecurity Project, to address the issue of drought and water scarcity affecting local farmers.

Focal Point for the Food Insecurity Project, Colville King says the kits will revolutionize farming practices by significantly improving production and productivity through efficient water usage.

King emphasized the importance of addressing drought and water supply issues efficiently.

Project Manager, Roxanne John says farmers will receive training to install and utilize these systems effectively, especially during the dry season.

Representative from Agile Water and Aqua Tec Romain Graciano says he is pleased to provide technical support and advice to ensure the successful implementation of these systems.

