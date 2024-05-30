CXC to Meet with Regional Education Ministers

Minister of Education, Curtis King says the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) is to meet with Ministers of Education across the region regarding the suspension of the syllabi of four Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects.

Minister King says it was revealed last week, that CXC will no longer be awarding certification for some subject areas at both the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate {CSEC} and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency {CAPE} levels.

The Minister says that he had requested a meeting of the Council of Social and Human Development.

Minter King says he is hopeful that there will be an amicable solution to the problem during the meeting between Minister of Education and CXC.

Concerns have been raised by Education officials after CXC revealed last week that it will not be awarding certification for Mechanical Engineering at the CSEC level nor certifying green engineering, electrical and electronic engineering and technology, and agricultural science, double award at the CAPE level due to low student enrolment.

