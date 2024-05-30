SVG Indian Heritage Foundation to host Cultural and Educational Event on Sunday

A special activity will be held on Sunday to commemorate the 163rd anniversary of the arrival of Indians from India to St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The National Cultural and Educational Rally will be held on the road in Calder named “India Drive.”

President of the SVG Indian Heritage Foundation, Junior Bacchus says the Association will be collaborating with the Calder Neighbourhood Watch Committee to host the event.

Bacchus says several officials will deliver remarks at the event which begins at 3pm on Sunday.

The SVG Indian Heritage Foundation was officially launched on July 20th 2006, where the first formal Executive was elected.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related