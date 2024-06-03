VINLEC successfully restores power after Island-wide outage

The St. Vincent Electricity Services (VINLEC) says a service interruption affected all of its customers on mainland St. Vincent at approximately 6:30 pm yesterday,

VINLEC says in a media release that the dedicated teams immediately initiated restoration efforts and power was successfully restored to the entire island by 10:45 pm.

The disruption was caused by a switchgear issue at one of VINLEC’s main plants and the Company deployed all necessary resources to address the issue and ensure the reliability of its service.

The company says it understands the significant inconvenience caused by the island-wide outage and deeply appreciate the patience and understanding demonstrated by its customers.

VINLEC says it remains committed to maintaining a reliable power supply and providing exceptional service to all of its valued customers.

To enhance its communication and community engagement, VINLEC is encouraging customers to follow its social media channels for real-time updates and to report any ongoing issues.

VINLEC says it is steadfast in its mission to serve the community with the highest standards of reliability and transparency.

