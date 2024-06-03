Pan Against Crime Committee, NCCP and RSVG Police Forces hosts Gospel Concert in Vermont

A Gospel Concert, featuring performances from several artistes was held in Vermont yesterday, spearheaded by the Pan against Crime Committee.

The Concert was held in collaboration with the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, the National Commission on Crime Prevention (NCCP), and the churches in the Vermont Valley.

Delivering remarks at the event, Commissioner of Police, Ag. Enville Williams says the Police Force is pleased to partner with the Church to address the crime situation in the country.

Attorney General Grenville Williams also delivered remarks at the event.

