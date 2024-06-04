Prime Minister Gonsalves details engagements at recent SIDS4 Conference

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves engaged in a number of very important meetings during the just-concluded 4th International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

The meeting was held in Antigua and Barbuda from 27 to the 30th May.

The Prime Minister said he led a delegation to the conference which included a number of Ministers of Government and other Senior Public Servants.

Prime Minister Gonsalves outlined some of the high level engagements which he had during the conference.

The Prime Minister said he spent a lot of time addressing some existing issues with financing for development.

He also highlighted some issues of concern.

