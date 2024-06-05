Latest News Carnival Update- Wednesday June 5th 2024 NBC Admin June 5, 2024 1 min read Share This Article:FacebookTwitterLinkedInEmailTumblrPrint Several Soca Artistes will take to the stage this Saturday night in the North Leeward Soca Monarch Competition in Chateaubelair. Donnie Collins tells us more in today’s Carnival Update.https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/NL-CARNIVAL-REPORT.mp3 Like this:Like Loading... Related Continue Reading Previous: Prime Minister Gonsalves details engagements at recent SIDS4 ConferenceNext: Bequia Student Aiden Dennie clinches victory in public speaking competition Related Stories Title deeds being prepared for homeowners impacted by natural disasters 1 min read Latest News Title deeds being prepared for homeowners impacted by natural disasters June 5, 2024 CARICOM hosting crucial consultation on CSME implementation arrangements 1 min read Latest News News & Sports CARICOM hosting crucial consultation on CSME implementation arrangements June 5, 2024 Prime Minister says final preparations are being made for the hosting of ICC CWC games 1 min read Latest News News & Sports Prime Minister says final preparations are being made for the hosting of ICC CWC games June 5, 2024