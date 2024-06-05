Prime Minister says final preparations are being made for the hosting of ICC CWC games

Preparations are at an advanced stage for the hosting of the ICC T/20 World Cup cricket, which bowls off here next Thursday at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

Providing an update on the preparations on NBC Radio this morning, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said he met with representatives of all entities involved in the project.

The Prime Minister is pleased with the efforts made to ensure the venue is ready for World Cup Cricket.

Prime Minister Gonsalves expressed thanks to all stakeholders involved in the project.

