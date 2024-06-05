CARICOM hosting crucial consultation on CSME implementation arrangements

Several stakeholders are meeting here this week to address the implementation arrangements of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy {CSME} are being addressed here this week.

This is being done at a three-day Consultation hosted jointly by the Caribbean Community {CARICOM} Secretariat and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

Delivering remarks at the opening ceremony, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Keisal Peters highlighted the importance of fostering strong partnerships between the Public and Private Sectors.

Director of the CARICOM Single Market, Leo Preville also delivered remarks at the opening ceremony.

The mission is being carried out with the assistance of the 11th European Development Fund, Strengthening the Framework of CARICOM Integration and Cooperation Process (SFCICP).

