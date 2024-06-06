Prime Minister Gonsalves urges preparedness for 2024 Hurricane Season

The government is continuing to work assiduously to ensure that everything is in place for effective management and response systems during the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane season, which began on Saturday.

So says Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during the Face to Face program aired on NBC Radio yesterday.

Prime Minister Gonsalves says while the list of Emergency Shelters has already been posted, work is continuing to ensure that the shelters are upgraded and in optimal condition for any possible eventuality.

Prime Minister Gonsalves says the Government also has more than sixty million dollars in the Contingency Fund to begin restoration works if the country is severely affected this hurricane season.

He is also hoping that a soft loan of twenty million U.S from the World Bank International Development Association will also be made available by July just in case there is significant damage during the forecasted hyperactive hurricane season.

