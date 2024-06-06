Dame Susan Foundation for Girls to host Jazz Event this weekend

Tickets are sold out for the event dubbed Jazz from St. Vincent with Love to be held this Saturday to raise funds for the Dame Susan Foundation for Girls.

That’s according to Governor General of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan.

Dame Susan says the foundation was started in 2023 to assist young girls who become school dropouts to reintegrate them back into the school system and continue to assist them in attaining their educational certification.

Dame Susan says they currently have two hundred students who receive support as part of the foundation’s program, as well as schools across the country.

Dame Susan says they expect Jazz from St. Vincent with Love to be a grand affair and it will be held at Government House June 8th from 5:30PM.

Meanwhile, Headlining Act for the event Jazz from St. Vincent with Love and the person who conceptualized the idea for the event, Maia Kuze says she is excited to be able to sing for such a worthy cause and to give back to the girls of this country.

