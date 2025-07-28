Micro and Small Businesses in SVG in line to receive assistance under the BERRy Project

Micro and Small Businesses in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are in line to receive assistance under the Beryl Emergency Resilient Recovery Project.

Project Coordinator, Nerissa Fergus said this forms part of Component One, which includes the provision of income support and enhancement of income generated activities.

Fergus said BERRY is also funding a Labour Intensive Temporary Programme that is spearheaded by the Building, Roads and General Services Authority (BRAGSA).

Like this: Like Loading...

Related