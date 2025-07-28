Government on a mission to build resilient SVG post Beryl

In light of the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl, the Government is on a mission to build a resilient St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

That commitment was given by Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves, while addressing the recent launch of the Beryl Emergency Resilient Recovery Project.

Minister Gonsalves said this mission involves fostering a culture of resilience across all sectors.

According to Minister Gonsalves, the response to Hurricane Beryl has been a strong example of collaboration between governmental and nongovernmental agencies, partnership.

