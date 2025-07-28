Minister James says ICJ decision on Climate Change has National and International Significance for SIDS
The landmark decision of the International Court of Justice on obligations of states in respect to Climate Change, has national and international significance for Small Island Developing States.
Minister of Sustainable Development, Carlos James expressed this opinion, while delivering a statement in Parliament this morning.
Minister James said this ruling will allow St. Vincent and the Grenadines to continue its fight for climate justice across Small island Developing States.