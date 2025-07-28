Prime Minister Gonsalves pleased with ICJ decision on threat of Climate Change

Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is pleased with the ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) which has declared that wealthy countries must address the urgent threat of climate change.

In a unanimous decision issued on Wednesday July 23, the 15 judges on the ICJ concluded that the production and consumption of fossil fuels “may constitute an internationally wrongful act attributable to that state”.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said on Radio yesterday that the ruling marks a significant victory for small states like St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Prime Minister said the judgement specifies that affected states can approach the court, if they can establish a link between the damage and the country in question.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is among the nine CARICOM countries associated with the matter.

