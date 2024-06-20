St. Vincent Welcomes ICC T20 Visitors with Carnival Street Bars Launching This Weekend
Carnival street bars will begin operating from this weekend to offer visitors coming to the island for the ICC T20 world cup games a taste of carnival street bar culture.
This was announced by the chairman of the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) Ricky Adams during a press conference to update the nations on the planning and preparation for Vincy Mas.
On Saturday night St Vincent will host the first local super 8 match between Australia and Afghanistan from 8:30 pm at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.