Carnival street bars will begin operating from this weekend to offer visitors coming to the island for the ICC T20 world cup games a taste of carnival street bar culture.

This was announced by the chairman of the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) Ricky Adams during a press conference to update the nations on the planning and preparation for Vincy Mas.

On Saturday night St Vincent will host the first local super 8 match between Australia and Afghanistan from 8:30 pm at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

