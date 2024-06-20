Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Dr. Ralph Gonsalves and Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley are encouraging people to rally around the West Indies as the region is hopeful that the team can win the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup.

The Prime Minister made the encouragement during a discussion program that was aired in Barbados.

Prime Minister Gonsalves spoke about what it would mean to the region if the West Indies won the Cricket World Cup as he noted that there is a commitment among the players to win the competition.

Prime Minister Gonsalves spoke about the importance of having international cricket back in St Vincent.

He also talked about the importance of Radio coverage of cricket and how he made sure people can hear it.

Meanwhile Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley said the investments that were made to enhance infrastructure across the region was important as there cannot be growth in the region’s Cricket without investment in new technologies.

Prime Minister Mottley said the region’s hosting of the Cricket World Cup is also the perfect way to remind the world that after the COVID19 Pandemic, that normal service has resumed in the region.

