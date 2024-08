MRS AVONELLE CHERYLN LURETTE FERDINAND WALCOTT better known as AH-VO of Murray’s Village formerly of Rose Hall died on Monday July 22nd at the age of 51. The funeral takes place on Saturday August 10th at the New Testament Church, Wilson Hill. The viewing and Open Tributes begin at 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

