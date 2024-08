MS VIOLA KING better known as LITTLE VIE and MA-MA of Byera Hill died on Tuesday July 16th at the age of 92. The funeral takes place on Sunday August 11th at the Mt. Carmel Spiritual Baptist Church, Chester Cottage. The body lies at the church from noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Byera Cemetery.

