MS VICTORINE CATHERINE PATTERSON better known as MISS KAY-K and GANG-GANG of Fitz Hughes formerly of Layou died on Tuesday July 23rd at the age of 66. The funeral takes place on Sunday August 18th at the World Wide Mission Pentecostal Church, Fitz Hughes. The body lies at the House of Mourning from 12:00 and at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Fitz Hughes Cemetery.

