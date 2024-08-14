PM Gonsalves Urges Guest House and Apartment Owners to Assist in Housing Displaced Persons

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is calling for guest house and rental apartment owners to collaborate with the government in housing displaced persons.

PM Gonsalves gave the assurance that based on the agreement, if at any time there is damage to the structure of the building the government will take care of it.

Speaking on NBC Radio earlier today, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves noted that though the tally is not yet complete, it appears that more students from Union Island, will be attending school on the mainland and therefore there is a need to find suitable accommodations.

