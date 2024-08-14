Grenadines Recovery efforts progressing after Hurricane Beryl

Forty-four days after the passage of major hurricane Beryl the clean-up, recovery and reconstruction process on the Grenadines islands is continuing and progressing.

Minister of Grenadines Affairs Benarva Browne provided NBC News with an in-depth update on the work being done on the Grenadines islands.

Minister Browne says in Bequia a lot has been done on recovery works. She adds that there are still 52 persons in shelters.

The Minister says that Canouan is abuzz with activity with work from VINLEC being about 75 completed.

And in Mayreau, the Minister says a lot of work has been done. She said the contractor has made a tremendous effort with the cleanup.

