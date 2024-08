MR THEOPHILUS LORRAIN LEDGER better known as THALPH of Upper Fair Hall and Richland Park died on Sunday July 14th at the age of 60. The funeral takes place on Sunday August 25th at the Light of Truth, Church of God, Richland Park. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The Service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Richland Park Cemetery. Transportation will be provided by the Van with Registration number HA157 for persons wishing to attend the funeral.

