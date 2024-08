MR NAV AGUSTUS FREDERICK better known as DOC and NEVILLE of Number Eight Penniston died on Thursday August 8th at the age of 67. The funeral takes place on Saturday August 24th at the Peniston Nazarene Church. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The Service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Penniston Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related