Prime Ministerial Advisory on Youth says SVG stands to benefit from Advance in Technology

The local culture sector stands to benefit from the advancement of technology.

Speaking on NBC Radio’s Face to Face Radio Program today, Core Committee member of The Prime Ministerial Advisory Council on Youth Core Committee member, Daron John said that one of the subjects that arose at the recent youth summit, was the role of technology and its effects on culture in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

John said that the summit was a successful venture because youths in attendance were able to understand more about the benefits of the advancements in technology and the significant impacts it can have.

